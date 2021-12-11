Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $73,542,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $184.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.