Paul A. Gould Buys 10,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

