Paul A. Gould Buys 10,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $14.79.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
