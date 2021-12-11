PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PDL Community Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.24% 0.82% PDL Community Bancorp Competitors 19.56% 8.36% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million $3.85 million 20.44 PDL Community Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.73

PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. PDL Community Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PDL Community Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp Competitors 395 1671 1410 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.04%. Given PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDL Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp competitors beat PDL Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.