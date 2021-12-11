Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.77 Million

Analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $334.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $351.20 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,681 shares of company stock worth $318,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEGA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

