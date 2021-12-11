Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$48.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) received a C$48.00 target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.86.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$37.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.68 billion and a PE ratio of -100.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.88. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27. Insiders have purchased a total of 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669 over the last quarter.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

