Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.42. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,431. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

