PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce sales of $22.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.43 million and the lowest is $21.87 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $93.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 195,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

