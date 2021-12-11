PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 150.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 61,603 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

