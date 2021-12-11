PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 61.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

