Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.25. 1,733,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,095. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

