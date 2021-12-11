Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.
Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.25. 1,733,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,095. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.
In related news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
