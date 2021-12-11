PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. PetIQ reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PetIQ.

PETQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at $89,000.

PetIQ stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 426,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,587. The company has a market capitalization of $643.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

