PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 50,089 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTR shares. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

