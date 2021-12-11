Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS POFCY remained flat at $$0.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

