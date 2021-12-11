PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,489 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 30,691 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $217.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

