PGGM Investments Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.36.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

