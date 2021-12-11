PGGM Investments Increases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,593,000 after buying an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,328,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,398,000 after buying an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,186,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,599,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

