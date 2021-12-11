PGGM Investments Sells 446,756 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 446,756 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

