PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 159,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $15.12 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

