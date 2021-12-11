Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.00

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.