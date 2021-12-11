Phore Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $16,105.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00537201 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,573,163 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

