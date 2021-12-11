Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 750 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.05 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.87.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
