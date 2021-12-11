Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 750 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.05 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.