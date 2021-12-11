PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHX opened at $2.65 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,726 shares of company stock valued at $197,386. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

