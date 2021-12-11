Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

