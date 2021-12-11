PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.4%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.28 and last traded at $98.33. 179,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 313,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 59.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,028 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

