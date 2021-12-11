Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE PING opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ping Identity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after buying an additional 57,701 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ping Identity by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Ping Identity by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

