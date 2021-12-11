Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $112.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 362,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,486 shares of company stock worth $15,639,428 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

