Piper Sandler Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $680.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $630.55.

Shares of AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $539.10 and a 200 day moving average of $501.24. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $913,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

