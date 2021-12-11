Pizza Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161,360.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $728,699.62 and $161,360.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010301 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00190052 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.33 or 0.00596077 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

