PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.50.

PJT Partners stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

