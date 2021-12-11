PlayFuel (PLF) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.