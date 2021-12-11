Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

AUCOY opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

