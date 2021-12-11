Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 4,500 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $367,660.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRCH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

