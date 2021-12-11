Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.25.

A number of research firms have commented on POW. CIBC lowered Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$42.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.28. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$28.40 and a one year high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. The firm has a market cap of C$28.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$18.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

