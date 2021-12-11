PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Major Shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F Sells 132,841,266 Shares

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

