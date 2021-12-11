Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. Preferred Apartment Communities reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

APTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 47.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 150.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 85,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 546,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,132. The stock has a market cap of $741.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

