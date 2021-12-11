President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,294,935 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.01.

About President Energy (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

