Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,346 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

LBRDK opened at $149.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average of $172.46. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

