Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $12.04 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

