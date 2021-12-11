Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

