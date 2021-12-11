Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 80.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

