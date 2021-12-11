Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,203 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

