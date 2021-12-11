Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 958 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

