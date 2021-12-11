Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average of $215.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

