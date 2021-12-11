Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

PCOR traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,047. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,434,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,044 shares of company stock valued at $165,969,178 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

