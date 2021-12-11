Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Hits $617,066.36

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $617,066.36 and approximately $219,504.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.11 or 0.08172213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00081664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,374.81 or 0.99578108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,331,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

