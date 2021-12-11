ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($19.89) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.79) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.91 ($22.37).

PSM stock opened at €13.84 ($15.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is €14.76 and its 200 day moving average is €16.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €12.12 ($13.62) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($21.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

