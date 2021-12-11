Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.