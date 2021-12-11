Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.