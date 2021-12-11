Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $32.46 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

