Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) fell 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 577,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 750,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$29.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

Get Purepoint Uranium Group alerts:

In other Purepoint Uranium Group news, Director Christopher John Frostad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,991,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$618,732.72.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.